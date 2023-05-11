The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Debt Ceiling Meeting Between Biden and Top Congressional Leaders Postponed 

    President Biden was expecting to meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and top Democrats Friday.

    Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
    Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

    The second meeting between President Biden and top congressional leaders on the debt ceiling has been postponed until next week, according to two anonymous sources, The Washington Post reported.  

    Biden was expected to meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.). 

    It is not clear who asked for the postponement and why. 
    The planned meeting comes just days after the four leaders and the president met at the White House but resolved no issues on the debt limit.

    Biden said at a news conference Tuesday they would meet again, adding, "In the meantime, our staff — we’re going to meet today and daily between now and then.”

    With the June 1 deadline to raise the nation’s debt limit, lawmakers are rushing to come to an agreement in order to avoid a disaster. 

    Economists are now forecasting a global financial crisis and another recession if an agreement on the limit is not met. 

