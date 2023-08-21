Biden Administration Will Urge Americans to Get New COVID-19 Boosters Amid Emerging Variants - The Messenger
Biden Administration Will Urge Americans to Get New COVID-19 Boosters Amid Emerging Variants

Jenna Sundel
A White House official said the Biden administration will urge all Americans to get a booster shot for the coronavirus (COVID-19) this fall.

The official told Reuters that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention are reporting an increase in infections and hospitalizations, but overall levels remain low.

The CDC is tracking several emerging variants of COVID-19, such as BA.2.86, Fornax and Eris.

The Biden administration will urge all Americans to get a COVID-19 booster this fall.Pramote Polyamate/Getty Images

Moderna and Pfizer both announced updated boosters.

Moderna's is reportedly effective against Eris and Fornax, while Pfizer's is effective against Eris. Both boosters are awaiting Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval.

Read More

"We will be encouraging all Americans to get those boosters in addition to flu shots and RSV shots," the White House official said.

