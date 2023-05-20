Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar Team Up for Surprise ‘America Has a Problem’ Remix

Beyoncé has reunited with Kendrick Lamar to deliver a big surprise to both of their fans.



The duo dropped a remix Friday night of hit single "America Has a Problem," off her latest album Renaissance.

The new mix features the rapper opening the song with a rapid-fire verse in which he calls out his own admiration for the superstar singer — “I’m an honorary Beyhive" — followed by Bey taking over for the remainder of the tune. The cover art features an American flag made up of what appears to be red, white and blue bullets.

This isn't the first time the pair have collaborated — nor stunned their audience with an unexpected treat.



Lamar previously teamed up with the singer on “Freedom,” featured on her multi-Grammy nominated 2016 album Lemonade, and the two opened the BET Awards that year with an unannounced, theatrical performance of the track.

The two musicians additionally teamed up for “Nile” from 2019's The Lion King: The Gift.

The new remix comes amid Beyoncé’s current world tour in support of Renaissance, which kicked off earlier this month and runs through September. Both explicit and clean versions are available for purchase on her website.