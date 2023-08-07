Beyoncé Fans Treated for Heat Exhaustion After Waiting Hours for Concert in Packed Maryland Stadium - The Messenger
Beyoncé Fans Treated for Heat Exhaustion After Waiting Hours for Concert in Packed Maryland Stadium

Severe thunderstorms rolled through the area

Published |Updated
Carley Welch
JWPlayer

Beyoncé’s Sunday night show resulted in a number of her fans being treated for heat exhaustion after they were stuck in the venue for a weather-related shelter-in-place. 

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Hold Up <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Beyhive?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Beyhive</a>🐝, Metro &amp; Renaissance Tour will extend the last train by an extra hour to weather the storm. The last Silver Line train toward Ashburn tonight will now depart Morgan Boulevard at 1:04 a.m. Learn more: <a href="https://t.co/pbsSabetaC">https://t.co/pbsSabetaC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/wmata?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#wmata</a> <a href="https://t.co/qVU6tiSmUy">pic.twitter.com/qVU6tiSmUy</a></p>&mdash; Metro Forward (@wmata) <a href="https://twitter.com/wmata/status/1688348259780087809?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 7, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Concertgoers were told to hold tight in Landover, Maryland’s FedEx Field for around two hours while severe thunderstorms rolled through the area. The fans who suffered from heat exhaustion were treated and are OK now, but one person went to the hospital, according to 7News DC

Beyoncé returns to the stage in the first of 56 shows for the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.
The pop-star paid $100,000 for metros oto stay open after the weather-delay.Andrew White
The weather delayed the concert and, as a result, the DC Metro stayed open an hour late to accommodate fans. The pop star's Renaissance Tour paid $100,000 for the trains and the 98 stations to remain operating.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority informed locals of the change in a statement shared on its website.

