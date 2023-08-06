Beshear and Cameron Face Off at Annual Fancy Farm Picnic

Kentucky Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear and Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron traded insults in front of a statewide audience at the Fancy Farm Picnic Saturday.

Both political parties are watching the Kentucky governor's race as an indicator of how voters may be feeling as the 2024 presidential election approaches.

At the picnic — which has long served as the unofficial start to campaigning in Kentucky — Beshear insisted he has led the state’s economy to a “historic winning streak,” drawing attention to low unemployment rates. Cameron, meanwhile, criticized his Democratic opponent largely on social issues.

“When you’re on a historic winning streak, you don’t fire the coach,” Beshear said. “You don’t sub out the quarterback. You keep that team on the field.”

Cameron drew a connection between Beshear and President Joe Biden, who remains unpopular in Kentucky. Jon Cherry/Getty Images

Cameron, however, drew a connection between Beshear and President Joe Biden, who remains unpopular in Kentucky after losing the state in 2020, and slammed the incumbent governor for implementing pandemic policies that showed favor to corporations over small businesses.

“His record is one of failure, and it flies in the face of true Kentucky values,” Cameron said.

The general election for the Kentucky gubernatorial race is on Nov. 7.

