Benjamin Netanyahu’s Heart is ‘Completely Normal’ Despite Monitor Implant, Hospital Says

Benjamin Netanyahu seen at his weekly cabinet meeting on July 9 2023 GIL COHEN-MAGEN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Following an overnight hospital visit on Saturday, doctors are saying that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in good heath, but will have extra monitoring going forward after his release on Sunday.



Netanyahu was rushed to the Sheba Medical Center on Saturday after experiencing dizziness, and was kept there overnight on the advice of medical staff.



After passing a series of exams, a heart monitor was implanted in Netanyahu so that his health could be further tracked. The hospital said that the prime minister's heart is 'completely normal' and that no abnormalities or arrhythmias were discovered, according to the Times of Israel. Doctors “decided to use a subcutaneous Holter, as is customary.”



In a video statement from the hospital, Netanyahu explained that he was dehydrated after spending time with his wife in the heat.



"Yesterday I spent time with my wife at the Sea of Galilee, in the sun, without a hat and water. Wasn't a good idea," he said. "I want to thank everyone for their concern, thank God I feel good."



“Our diagnosis, at the end of all the tests performed, including the laboratory tests, is that the reason for the hospitalization was dehydration,” the hospital said.







