Benjamin Netanyahu’s Government Takes Poll Hit Over New Judicial Law

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hard-right coalition took a big hit in the polls after ramming a contentious judicial law through parliament this week, according to surveys released late Tuesday.



The bad news came as the prime minister tried to tamp down widespread acts of protest, including a brewing service boycott by military reservists in Israel’s biggest-ever domestic crisis.

"There has been an increase in requests to halt reserve duty," Brigadier General Daniel Hagari told reporters. "If reservists do not report for duty for a long duration, there will be damage done to the preparedness of the military."

In its first known disciplinary action over the protests, the military fined one reservist 1,000 shekels ($270) and another given a suspended 15-day sentence for ignoring their call-ups.

Netanyahu’s governing coalition would lose between 11 and 12 seats – and control of the Knesset - if elections were held today, according to separate polls by N12 News and Reshet 13.

The government currently holds 64 of the legislature’s 120 seats. Netanyahu’s own party, Likud, would fall from 32 to 28, according to N12 News, and to as low as 25 seats in the survey by Reshet 13.

“Israel’s opinion polls can often be unreliable, but they influence politicians and voters,” the Times of Israel noted.

On Monday, as protests raged in cities across Israel, Netanyahu's nationalist-religious coalition voted to approve legislation to limit some of the supreme court's powers.

“These protests are not going anywhere, especially because the government has clearly stated that this is just phase one,” said Yohanan Plesner, president of the Israel Democracy Institute, a Jerusalem think tank.

“This is the most widespread and significant democratic awakening in the history of the country. Clearly, it won’t end.”

Netanyahu “can’t give a veto power to the political opposition in any step forward in judicial reform,” Ron Dermer, the minister for strategic affairs and a former Israeli ambassador to Washington, told CNN Tuesday.

Tuesday evening a labor court ordered doctors and medical workers back on the job after a seven-hour walkout declared by the Israeli Medical Association.

Meanwhile, several of Israel’s top nuclear scientists were considering resigning their posts to protest the judicial law, local media reported.

The Moody’s credit rating agency issued a new warning over Netanyahu’s slate of judicial reforms, asserting that “the wide-ranging nature of the government’s proposals could materially weaken the judiciary’s independence and disrupt effective checks and balances between the various branches of government, which are important aspects of strong institutions.”

“Israel has no written constitution and its institutional set-up relies to an important extent on judicial oversight and review.” In April, Moody’s lowered its rating of Israeli state debt from “positive” to “stable.”