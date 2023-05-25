The Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries has issued a statement urging the public to "avoid contact" with Hvaldimir, a beloved beluga whale, to safeguard its wellbeing.
Hvaldimir gained fame in Norway in 2019 after it was sighted donning a harness designed to mount a camera, leading some experts to suggest that it might have been trained by the Russian military.
Since then, Hvaldimir has been observed swimming along the Norwegian coast and tends to frequent farms where it can catch fish and graze on surplus feed. Known to follow boats and interact with passengers, the beluga whale, a protected species, has become quite a spectacle.
However, Hvaldimir's current proximity to the densely populated inner Oslofjord increases its risk of injury from human contact.
- Killer Whales Attack British Couple’s Yacht in ‘Orca Alley’
- Rare Whale Species Typically Only Seen in Deep Water Dies on Shore
- Dead Whale Washes Ashore Long Island Beach, Ninth Found Along New York Tristate Area Since January
- The Winner of This Year’s International Booker Prize Is…
- Sarah Ferguson Poses with Daughters at ‘Magical’ Coronation Concert: Photo
Fisheries Director Frank Bakke-Jensen issued a statement on Wednesday, encouraging people, especially those in boats, to maintain a safe distance from Hvaldimir. "Even though the whale is tame and used to being around people," Bakke-Jensen warned that close encounters could potentially harm or even kill the whale due to boat traffic.
Bakke-Jensen revealed that, although the directorate has not previously considered confining Hvaldimir, its present vulnerable location and possible limited access to food have compelled them to consider various protective measures. He emphasized, however, that no firm decisions have been made yet.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Grandmother Of Teen Missing For Two Years Believes She’s Being Held Against Her WillNews
- Harvard Law Student Who Cleaned Dumpsters to Pay Tuition Now Supports University WorkersNews
- City’s Year Without Homicides Comes to End After Bar ShootingNews
- Nun Whose Body Hasn’t Decayed Years After Death May Become ‘Incorruptible Saint’News
- Flyers Spouting White Supremacist Views Plastered All Over Philadelphia NeighborhoodNews
- Police Officer Who Fatally Shot Unarmed DoorDash Driver Dodges ChargesNews
- State Farm Pushed ‘Wildfire Safety’ Tips Day Before Halting Sales For California CoverageNews
- Five Pitmasters Share The Home Run Barbecue Recipes They Make at HomeNews
- Man Who Opened Door on Asiana Flight Said He ‘Wanted to Get Out of Plane Quickly’: ReportNews
- ‘This Cannot Be Happening’: How Mom of 2 Survived Husband’s Terminal ALS DiagnosisNews
- Some Target Stores Are Scrapping Pride Displays Entirely, Employees SayNews
- Twelve People Absolved of Colonial-Era Witchcraft ConvictionsNews