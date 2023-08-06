Belt Used to Bind 4th Gilgo Beach Victim May Be Tied to Suspect Rex Heuermann - The Messenger
Belt Used to Bind 4th Gilgo Beach Victim May Be Tied to Suspect Rex Heuermann

Maureen Brainard-Barnes’ body was tied up using a belt that had the initials “WH” or “HM '' embossed on it which could match Heuermann’s relatives’ names

Published |Updated
Safia Samee Ali
Initials stamped on a belt used to bound a fourth Gilgo Beach victim could be linked back to alleged serial killer Rex Heuermann through his family, a prosecutor working on the case said. 

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney told Newsday that victim Maureen Brainard-Barnes’ body was tied up using a belt that had the initials “WH” or “HM '' embossed on it which could match Heuermann’s relatives’ names. 

“Yes, there was ‘WH’ or ‘HM’ on the belt. The last name is Heuermann. There are ancestors with WH, so assign to that what you will,” Tierney said to the news outlet. Tierney said the belt could be seminal to the ongoing investigation. 

“There was a [questionable] hair that is still being tested that was removed by the buckle of the belt,” he said, adding that identifications will be made through using genetic genealogy technology, "among other things.” 

"We’re honing in on that, and I think we’ll have information on that -- on some of the identifications shortly," Tierney said, according to the outlet.

Rex A. Heuermann, the architect accused of murdering at least three women near Long Island’s Gilgo Beach, appears before Judge Timothy P. Mazzei in Suffolk County Court, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Riverhead, N.Y.
Rex A. Heuermann, the architect accused of murdering at least three women near Long Island’s Gilgo Beach, appears before Judge Timothy P. Mazzei in Suffolk County Court, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Riverhead, N.Y.James Carbone/Newsday via AP

Three belts, including one with the initials, were used to tie up Brainard-Barnes’ feet, ankles and legs together, he said. 

“One had ‘WH’ on it. One had the distal end of the belt cut off, meaning the end of the belt furthest from the buckle and it was cut off, and that would have been the section where, had there been initials on it, that’s where those initials would have been,” he said. 

Brainard-Barnes, 25,  was found on December 13, 2010 on the north side of Ocean Parkway, near Gilgo Beach, during the search for Shannan Gilbert, who had gone missing from Oak Beach, according to police

She is believed to be the first victim in what is known as the “Gilgo Four."

Photographs of the Gilgo Beach Victims
Suffolk County Government

While Tierney did not openly say who the initials on the belt matched, Heuermann’s grandfather’s name was William Heuermann. He died in 1964. 

Heuermann, who was an architect with a firm on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue, was arrested and charged in the deaths of three women whose bodies were found along Ocean Parkway more than a decade ago.

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to the charges. 

Between 2010 and 2011, authorities found the remains of 11 people along a beachside New York highway, which include the three women the architect was charged with killing.

