Beloved Neighborhood Peacock Skewered By Bow and Arrow 

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
The peacock was a fixture of the Castlegate neighborhood in Las Vegas, and residents frequently fed and cared for himFox5 Las Vegas/YouTube

A beautiful peacock who was known to roam the streets of a Las Vegas neighborhood was shot and killed with a bow and arrow. 

A resident of the Castlegate neighborhood on Monday found the peacock, named Pete, lying against a fence with an arrow sticking out of his body, local Fox affiliate KVVU-TV reported.

Felicity Carter, the woman who found him, rushed Pete to the vet, who told her that the peacock had been shot twice.

“Once in the neck, that went completely through and through, barely missing his jugular and his esophagus, and then the body cavity shot that was actually stuck in him still,” Carter told KVVU-TV. 

Vets tried to save his life but Pete died from his injuries.

Neighbors are outraged at his death. 

“We are devastated. We have been in tears around this neighborhood for days,” Ann Tillman, a woman who frequently fed the peacock berries told the outlet. “Our grandkids loved that bird.”

The local homeowners association sent an email to all neighbors asking them to check their surveillance cameras for any leads on who shot Pete. 

And animal protection officers are investigating as well.  

“Animal Protection Services is hoping that someone will come forward, because there is no suspect at this time,” Margaret Kurtz, a spokesperson with the City of Las Vegas, told KVVU-TV.

Carter called the incident “a senseless crime,” adding that she “will not stop until I find out who did this to him.”

