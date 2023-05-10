Beloved Mommy Blogger Dooce Dies at 47 After Longtime Battle With Depression and Alcoholism

Mommy blogger Heather Armstrong, known as Dooce online, has died at age 47.
Armstrong’s boyfriend, Pete Ashdown told the Associated Press she died by suicide and he found her at their home in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Armstrong was open about her battle with alcoholism and depression on her blog, Dooce.com. Her last entry on the site from early April detailed her feelings of grief and isolation in sobriety.
Armstrong had been sober for over a year and a half, but had recently relapsed, Ashdown told the Associated Press.
The news of her death was shared on her Instagram account on Wednesday with a picture of Armstrong and a caption memorializing her. “Hold your loved ones close and love everyone else,” part of the caption said.
Armstrong began her blog Dooce in 2001 and chronicled her life with her children and family. She had two children with Jon Armstrong, her ex husband and one-time business partner.
If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide or struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available 24 hours a day through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. You are not alone.
