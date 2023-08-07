Beloved Maryland Teacher Disappears on Daily Walk Around Neighborhood

Police are looking for a Maryland teacher who disappeared during her daily walk around her neighborhood as the frantic search surpasses its tenth day.
Mariame Toure Sylla, 59, has not been seen or heard from since July 29, NewsNation reported. Friends told the outlet that her disappearance is "bizarre" and "out of the ordinary," and Greenbelt Police Chief Richard Bowers said that is making police "concerned."
Police are treating this as a missing persons case, but they have not ruled anything out, according to the report.
- Jenna Jameson Gets Married to Jessi Lawless: ‘We Did It!’
- ‘Beetlejuice 2,’ Starring Jenna Ortega, Sets Release Date
- Florida Man Left Battered and Bruised Attempting to Protect Neighborhood Ducks
- NYC Public Schools Launch Daily Mindfulness Program for All Students
- Teacher Earned More from One Livestream Than Decade of Teaching
- Record Numbers of Teachers Quitting Due to Politics, Work Environment, and COVID
Sylla was known in her community for volunteering and teaching at a French immersion school for over a decade. She is originally from the Ivory Coast.
"We hope and pray for Mariame Toure Sylla's safe return. Our hearts are with the Dora Kennedy French Immersion School community," Prince George's County Public Schools said a statement.
Students, parents, friends and other community members held a vigil for Sylla on Friday, gathering to pray for her safe return.
Investigators said Sylla usually went for a 30- to 45-minute walk at a nearby park before sunset, NewsNation reported. Authorities have not shared any potentials reasons for her disappearance.
Sylla is a black female approximately 5-foot-5 in height and 135 pounds. Anyone who comes into contact with her should contact Detective Davis at (240) 542-2134, ddavis@greenbeltmd.gov, or the Greenbelt Police Department at (301) 474-7200.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News
- Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue? Well, NoNews
- Developer Builds $1.5 Million Home on Lot That Was Never Sold to Him by the LandownerNews
- Jaws II: Shark Sighting Evacuates NYC Waters Days After First Attack in 70 YearsNews
- Snake in a Toilet: Slithering Visitor to Arizona Home Camps Out Where Homeowner Least Expects ItNews