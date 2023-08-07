Beloved Maryland Teacher Disappears on Daily Walk Around Neighborhood

Police are looking for a Maryland teacher who disappeared during her daily walk around her neighborhood as the frantic search surpasses its tenth day.

Mariame Toure Sylla, 59, has not been seen or heard from since July 29, NewsNation reported. Friends told the outlet that her disappearance is "bizarre" and "out of the ordinary," and Greenbelt Police Chief Richard Bowers said that is making police "concerned."

Police are treating this as a missing persons case, but they have not ruled anything out, according to the report.

Sylla was known in her community for volunteering and teaching at a French immersion school for over a decade. She is originally from the Ivory Coast.

"We hope and pray for Mariame Toure Sylla's safe return. Our hearts are with the Dora Kennedy French Immersion School community," Prince George's County Public Schools said a statement.

Students, parents, friends and other community members held a vigil for Sylla on Friday, gathering to pray for her safe return.

Investigators said Sylla usually went for a 30- to 45-minute walk at a nearby park before sunset, NewsNation reported. Authorities have not shared any potentials reasons for her disappearance.

Sylla is a black female approximately 5-foot-5 in height and 135 pounds. Anyone who comes into contact with her should contact Detective Davis at (240) 542-2134, ddavis@greenbeltmd.gov, or the Greenbelt Police Department at (301) 474-7200.



