Bella Hadid is reminding her nearly 60 million followers on Instagram that not even supermodels are immune to the potentially disastrous effects of tick bites.

Hadid went on the social media platform and detailed her nearly "15 years of invisible suffering" with the illness through screenshots of her actual medical records, starting with an initial diagnosis at the age of 17 (about a year and a half after Hadid began experiencing symptoms), as well as photographs of Hadid receiving treatment for over "100+ days" for Chronic Lyme Disease and co-infection.

In a separate Instagram post, Hadid also shared photos of her Australian Shepherd, never departing her side throughout her treatment (the specific details of which Hadid did not disclose, but photographs suggest consisted of many in-home intravenous therapies as well as clinic visits).

Lyme Disease is the most common vector-borne disease in the United States. While it is typically treated successfully within a few weeks of receiving antibiotics, other patients — like Hadid — have symptoms that persist weeks or even years after initial treatment, a condition that the CDC prefers to term “Post Treatment Lyme Disease Syndrome (PTLDS)” but is most commonly referred to as "Chronic Lyme Disease (CLD)."

If left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart and the nervous system, causing severe symptoms like facial palsy, inflammation of the spinal cord and arthritis, among others. Further complications can arise from co-infections from tick bites, as ticks can carry many bacteria, viruses, fungi and protozoans all at the same time and transmit them all in a single bite.

In one of Hadid's medical records shared in her post, her doctor notes that her long-term Lyme Disease symptoms (as of 2014) included: "Fatigue (made worse by physical exercise), attention deficit disorder, calculation difficulties, memory disturbances, frequently saying the wrong word, depression, sleep disorders, numbness or tingling sensations, headaches, disequilibrium, lightheadedness, nightmares, ringing in the ears, muscular weakness, intolerance to bright lights, non-restorative sleep, painful lymph nodes, muscle and joint aches, night sweats, palpitations, PMS, chest pain, cold hands and feet, multiple sensitivities to food and the symptoms are worsened by extremes in temperature." Hadid's medical records also listed the many microbes detected in her immune system.

The supermodel revealed that she will be taking some time off to continue prioritizing her health before she hits the runways again, explaining in her post to her legion of fans, who are most used to seeing Hadid glammed up and not in a visibly vulnerable state, that she will "be back" when she is ready. "I miss you all so much, I love you all so much," she wrote.

"I tried to pick the most positive pictures I could because as painful as this experience was, the outcome was the most enlightening experience of my life, filled with new friends, new visions, and a new brain," Hadid added.

She also thanked the "patience of the incredible companies" that she works for, her supporters, her agents and her "genius" doctor and "incredible" team of nurses.