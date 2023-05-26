The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Belgian Aid Worker Released in Prisoner Swap With Iran

    Olivier Vandecasteele was held for almost 15 months

    Published |Updated
    Luke Funk
    LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

    Iran reportedly has released Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele in a prisoner swap between the two countries.

    Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo said Vandecasteele was on his way home "after 455 days in prison in Tehran in unbearable conditions,” according to the BBC.

    Vandecasteele was given a 40-year sentence in January after a court convicted him of espionage.

    The government of Oman said that it had helped facilitate the prisoner swap.

    Read More

    Neither government identified the freed Iranian, but Tehran has been demanding the release of diplomat Assadollah Assadi, jailed in Belgium over a 2018 plot to bomb an Iranian opposition rally outside Paris, France 24 reported.

    A United Nations Human Rights report released in January demanded Vandecasteele’s release.

    “We believe Mr Vandecasteele has been arbitrarily deprived of his liberty and is a victim of enforced disappearance for periods of detention,” a UN panel of experts said.

    “His right to a fair trial before an independent and impartial tribunal has been violated. These are flagrant violations of Iran’s obligations under international law.”

