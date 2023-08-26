Belarus’ Lukashenko Claims He Warned Prigozhin Twice That His Life Was in Danger

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview on Friday that he warned Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin twice that his life was in danger before his apparent death in a plane crash on Wednesday.

Lukashenko, one of President Vladimir Putin’s top allies, said he told him to be cautious about his life the first time during negotiations in June when Prigozhin, who was once Putin’s ally, led a 24-hour mutiny against the Russian government by advancing with his Wagner fighters inside Moscow.

“I told him: ‘Yevgeny, do you understand that you will doom your people and will perish yourself?’ He had just come back from the front. On an impulse he said: ‘I will die then, damn it!’” Lukashenko told reporters in comments reported by Belarusian state news agency Belta on Friday, according to CNN.

Prigozhin criticized Putin and the Russian defense ministry for months before his revolt against the Kremlin, alleging that his troops weren’t receiving enough support and necessary weapons and military resources. His June rebellion was de-escalated by Lukashenko, who negotiated with the Wagner Group— a private military company. As a result, Prigozhin ordered his troops return to their field camps.

The second time Lukashenko spoke with Prigozhin he told him “in no uncertain terms to watch it,” Belta reported. The Belarusian president didn’t mention when their meeting took place.

Lukashenko also told reporters on Friday that he suggested to Prigozhin that he could speak with Putin and “guarantee full security” in Belarus in case he was worried about his safety.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is pictured at his residence in Minsk on Feb. 16, 2023. NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images

“I said: ‘If you are afraid of something, I will talk to President (Vladimir) Putin and we will extract you to Belarus. We guarantee full security to you in Belarus.’ And credit where credit is due, Yevgeny Prigozhin has never asked me to separately pay attention to security matters,” said Lukashenko.

The Russian aviation authority confirmed that Prigozhin was on board the private plane that crashed northwest of Moscow on Wednesday. No one on the plane survived, according to Reuters. Putin expressed his condolences to the families of those who died in the crash and spoke of Prigozhin in the past tense.

The Russian president said that “preliminary information” indicates that Prigozhin and some of his top aides all died in the crash. He praised Prigozhin and his leadership, but also pointed out that the Wagner founder made “serious mistakes.”

Lukashenko ruled out the possibility of Putin being behind Prigozhin’s apparent death. He said he “could not imagine” Putin would do it, according to CNN.

“I can’t say who did it. I won’t even become a lawyer for my older brother. But I know Putin – he is a prudent, very calm and slow-paced person when making decisions on other less complex issues. Therefore, I cannot imagine that Putin did it, that he is to blame,” he told journalists. “It was too rough, unprofessional work, for that matter,” he added.

The Belarusian president also said that the Wagner Group will “live in Belarus” as part of the deal he struck with Prigozhin after the mutiny.

“Up to 10 thousand people,” he said, according to CNN. “As long as we need this unit, they will live and work with us.”

The Wagner Group has been helping Russia’s armed forces in the war in Ukraine since Putin launched a full-scale invasion in February 2022.