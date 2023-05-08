Being ‘Optimistic’ Leads to More and Better Sex After 60: Study

A study spanning over two decades found that adults over the age of 45 who had high sexual expectations ended up more satisfied when asked about their sex lives after 10 years.

The study, published in the journal Gerontologist, suggests the sexual experience of older adults is shaped by mindset. Researchers asked participants in 1995 to rate what they thought their sexual satisfaction would be in 10 years. Those that reported initial optimism also reported having frequent and satisfying sex when asked again 10 years later.

Even those who encountered new physical limitations over the span of a decade reported having more sex than those who hadn’t had a physical change and expected less, according to NPR.

Older adults should discuss health sexuality, a therapist specializing in senior sexuality told NPR.

"As a society, we buy into a lot of those really dangerous tropes and stereotypes, which make it very difficult for older adults to feel open about talking about sex,” Natalie Wilton said.