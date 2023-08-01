Beijing Floods Kill 11 as Record Rains Punish Northern China

Massive flooding in Beijing killed at least 11 people and left 27 missing after four days of punishing rain in China’s capital region caused bridges to collapse and cars to be swept away.

Two rescue workers were missing in action during relief efforts in the worst flooding to hit northern China in 50 years, officials said.

More than 52,000 people were evacuated from the city’s mountainous western districts and 100 roads were closed, state media said, as typhoon Doksuri pushed inland, dumping more than 10 inches of rain on Beijing between Saturday and Monday.

Some 847,000 people were evacuated from districts of Hebei province north of Beijing.

Water and power outages were reported across the capital and food supplies were disrupted. Beijing's Fangshan district said Tuesday it would use helicopters to drop off food, drinking water, and emergency supplies to mountain villages cut off by the violent floodwaters. The international airport was also closed.