The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation
    Tim Graham/Getty Images

    At least three people, including a police volunteer, were injured in a massive bee swarm.

    The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the Encino area on Monday around 4:50 p.m. for a report of a swarm of bees, CBS-LA reported.

    One man was brought to a hospital with multiple bee stings, KABC reported.

    One LAPD volunteer officer was also injured.

    Read More

    "One of our LAPD Volunteers assigned to West Valley Division sustained dozens of bee stings earlier today while assisting with a call for service," the LAPD wrote on Twitter. "Fortunately he's in stable condition at a local hospital."

    "Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. We thank him for volunteering to protect and serve. All of our LAPD volunteers are invaluable."

    At least one other woman was stung multiple times and went to the hospital on her own.

    Roads in the area were closed as a precaution.

    Thousands of bees were seen and due to the size of the swarm, fire officials urged residents to remain indoors with their windows and doors closed.

    A professional bee-removal contractor was brought in to remove the hive.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.