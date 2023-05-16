At least three people, including a police volunteer, were injured in a massive bee swarm.
The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the Encino area on Monday around 4:50 p.m. for a report of a swarm of bees, CBS-LA reported.
One man was brought to a hospital with multiple bee stings, KABC reported.
One LAPD volunteer officer was also injured.
- Los Angeles Fences Former Homeless Encampment on San Vicente
- Los Angeles Dodgers Disinvite Drag Performers from Planned Pride Night Celebration
- Anne Heche Laid to Rest on Mother’s Day
- Britney Spears Says She Feels ‘Blessed’ to Be with ‘Incredible’ Husband Sam Asghari
- Khloé Kardashian Defends Kim Kardashian’s Support of Tristan Thompson at NBA Playoffs
"One of our LAPD Volunteers assigned to West Valley Division sustained dozens of bee stings earlier today while assisting with a call for service," the LAPD wrote on Twitter. "Fortunately he's in stable condition at a local hospital."
"Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. We thank him for volunteering to protect and serve. All of our LAPD volunteers are invaluable."
At least one other woman was stung multiple times and went to the hospital on her own.
Roads in the area were closed as a precaution.
Thousands of bees were seen and due to the size of the swarm, fire officials urged residents to remain indoors with their windows and doors closed.
A professional bee-removal contractor was brought in to remove the hive.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Uvalde Mother Details Her Life in Year After Losing DaughterNews
- Tampa Bay Rays Owner Addresses Concerns of Team Being MovedNews
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Father Dies After Accidentally Setting off Grandfather’s Old GrenadeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews