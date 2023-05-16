At least three people, including a police volunteer, were injured in a massive bee swarm.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the Encino area on Monday around 4:50 p.m. for a report of a swarm of bees, CBS-LA reported.

One man was brought to a hospital with multiple bee stings, KABC reported.

One LAPD volunteer officer was also injured.

"One of our LAPD Volunteers assigned to West Valley Division sustained dozens of bee stings earlier today while assisting with a call for service," the LAPD wrote on Twitter. "Fortunately he's in stable condition at a local hospital."

"Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. We thank him for volunteering to protect and serve. All of our LAPD volunteers are invaluable."

At least one other woman was stung multiple times and went to the hospital on her own.

Roads in the area were closed as a precaution.

Thousands of bees were seen and due to the size of the swarm, fire officials urged residents to remain indoors with their windows and doors closed.

A professional bee-removal contractor was brought in to remove the hive.



