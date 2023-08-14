Bed Bugs Allegedly Discovered in 7 Prominent Las Vegas Strip Resorts
A complaint alleges the pests have been found at Caesars Palace, Circus Circus, MGM Grand, Palazzo, Planet Hollywood, Sahara and Tropicana
A health agency in Nevada has reportedly discovered bed bugs in seven popular hotel casinos that sit on the Las Vegas Strip.
A complaint from the Southern Nevada Health District alleges the pests have been found at Caesars Palace, Circus Circus, MGM Grand, Palazzo, Planet Hollywood, Sahara and Tropicana according to local news station KLAS.
The discoveries were made over the last year and a half, the complaint reportedly says.
Insider reports that it attempted to contact all seven hotels regarding the alleged bed bugs, but has not heard back. Similarly, The Messenger has also reached out to the same seven hotels and has yet to hear anything back.
KLAS was able to receive responses from all the hotels, but only two did not decline to comment.
MGM Resorts reportedly said that it has "comprehensive procedures in place to address and resolve any issue that may arise." The complaint says bed bugs were found at the resort in January 2022. KLAS reports that the affected room was then “treated” for the pests.
While Tropicana Las Vegas told KLAS that bed bugs at its resort are “highly unlikely,” investigators still reported discovering an infested room in February. Tropicana reportedly added that any affected rooms would be “immediately” isolated, along with surrounding areas.
The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) warns that travelers should inspect hotel rooms and luggage racks for bed bugs when they first enter their hotel rooms.
When travelers return home, they should unpack clothes directly into the wash and inspect their luggage carefully. Storing suitcases away from home bedrooms is also given as a piece of advice by the EPA.
The EPA provides resources and recommendations for those affected by a bed bug infestation on its website.
