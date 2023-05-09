Animal activists claim a bear, accused of killing a jogger in Italy, may have been misidentified and are calling for its immediate release. Known as JJ4, the bear was placed in an animal enclosure after being suspected of fatally mauling Andrea Papi, a 26-year-old jogger, on a mountain trail in April.

Maurizio Fugatti, president of Trentino province, advocates for the euthanasia of the 17-year-old bear. Meanwhile, animal activists argue for JJ4's release, presenting evidence they say proves her innocence. Leal, an animal welfare association, submitted DNA tests to the regional administrative court that suggest the teeth marks found on Papi's body match those of an adult male bear. As JJ4 is a female bear, this forensic evidence indicates she could not be the attacker.

In addition to demanding JJ4's release to reunite with her cubs, Leal is calling for Fugatti's resignation. The court is expected to announce its official ruling on JJ4's fate on May 11.