Bear Invades Home, Awakens and Attacks Elderly Woman, Escapes Out the Window

An elderly Colorado woman experienced a terrifying wake-up call when a black bear broke into her house and attacked her, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW.)

The 82-year-old woman woke up to sounds of a sudden crash and her dog growling just after midnight on Friday.

When she entered her mudroom, a small bear jumped out and began scratching her. The woman quickly slammed the doors shut and after several minutes, the bear escaped from her house through a broken window screen.

The victim’s injuries were relatively minor and she declined medical attention when it was offered. The responding officer also set a bear trap outside of the woman’s home.

The victim estimated that the cinnamon-colored bear weighed about 100 pounds, which means it was likely a cub or yearling.

A Colorado woman woke up to noise of a bear breaking into her home, just after midnight, on Friday. Megan Lorenz/Getty Images

Any bear which injures a human is considered dangerous and has to be euthanized, according to CPW.

“Human health and safety always remain our top priority in any incident like this, regardless of how minor the injuries are,” Mike Brown, the area’s wildlife manager, said in a press release.

“CPW officers are doing everything we can to locate this bear. Luckily, the victim’s injuries consist of very minor scratches.”

The attack happened in Boncarbo, a community located in southern Colorado. This is the second bear attack in the area in the last two weeks. Officials do not believe that the two incidents were related.