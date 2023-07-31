Bear Attacks Man Filling Kiddie Pool with Water in His Garage - The Messenger
Bear Attacks Man Filling Kiddie Pool with Water in His Garage

The man happened upon the animal while going to turn off his hose

Ben Kesslen
John Swartz was bit in the head by the bear, but survived the attack.Fox 56 News

A Pennsylvania man is recovering after a bear attacked him in his own garage and bit his head.

John Swartz of Montour County said he had walked to his garage to turn off his hose after filling up a kiddie pool on Thursday when he realized a bear was rifling through his trash, Local 21 News reported. The bear then bit Swartz on the top of his head before running out of the garage.

“I felt the impact of something hitting me, and it was very quick and loud,” he said.

Swartz was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries. 

“We’ll never forget," his wife Lori Swartz said. "It was horrible, but we're lucky that it’s all that happened. He has a couple of wounds but they’ll heal."

Officials set up a trap filled with donuts and syrup to try to find the bear, but Swartz said he isn’t sure if he wants authorities to euthanize the animal. 

“It’s very understandable as to why it did what it did,” he said of the bear. "I surprised and it surprised me. It had one way out and it was through me.”

The Pennsylvania Game Commission said bear attacks are extremely rare in the state. Its policy is to capture and euthanize any bear that attacked a human. 

"Bear attacks many times are the product of a bear that is cornered and has no easy escape route. But euthanasia is a precaution against future attacks, as well as the only way to test the bear for rabies,” state officials wrote in a press release earlier this year.

In May, a bear attacked and injured a 5-year-old and a 14-month-old in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania. 

