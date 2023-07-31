Bear Attacks Man Filling Kiddie Pool with Water in His Garage

A Pennsylvania man is recovering after a bear attacked him in his own garage and bit his head.
John Swartz of Montour County said he had walked to his garage to turn off his hose after filling up a kiddie pool on Thursday when he realized a bear was rifling through his trash, Local 21 News reported. The bear then bit Swartz on the top of his head before running out of the garage.
“I felt the impact of something hitting me, and it was very quick and loud,” he said.
Swartz was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.
- 1-Year-Old Girl Drowned In 9 Inches of Water After Dog Knocked Her Into Kiddie Pool
- Video Shows Bear Lounging in Private Pool to Beat California Heat
- Bear Euthanized After Killing Man in Arizona Attack
- Sheep Herder Woken Up, Attacked by Bear in Colorado
- Escaped Water Buffaloes Trash Couple’s Pool, Launching Insurance Fight
“We’ll never forget," his wife Lori Swartz said. "It was horrible, but we're lucky that it’s all that happened. He has a couple of wounds but they’ll heal."
Officials set up a trap filled with donuts and syrup to try to find the bear, but Swartz said he isn’t sure if he wants authorities to euthanize the animal.
“It’s very understandable as to why it did what it did,” he said of the bear. "I surprised and it surprised me. It had one way out and it was through me.”
The Pennsylvania Game Commission said bear attacks are extremely rare in the state. Its policy is to capture and euthanize any bear that attacked a human.
"Bear attacks many times are the product of a bear that is cornered and has no easy escape route. But euthanasia is a precaution against future attacks, as well as the only way to test the bear for rabies,” state officials wrote in a press release earlier this year.
In May, a bear attacked and injured a 5-year-old and a 14-month-old in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews
- San Antonio Teen, Uvalde School Shooter’s Cousin, Arrested for Alleged School Shooting ThreatsNews
- Florida Pastor Accused of Running Multimillion-Dollar eBay Scam Ring With Halfway House ResidentsNews
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness