Bear Attacks Child in New York’s Westchester County

The animal was reportedly dead following the encounter

Published |Updated
Christopher Gavin
A black bear walks in the forest. On Tuesday, a child was reportedly attacked by a bear in Westchester County, New York.Jared Lloyd/Getty

A child was attacked by a bear in Westchester County, New York on Tuesday morning.

First responders received a 911 call from a resident at 75 Hickory Kingdom Road in North Castle, a town just north of White Plains on the Connecticut state border, reporting a a "bear had just attacked their child on their property," local police said in a statement.

"Preliminary evaluation of the child's condition did not indicate that the injuries were life threatening," police said, adding that the child was treated by EMS and brought to a local hospital.

According to authorities, police officers at the scene saw the bear in the property's backyard.

As the "bear continued to present a danger," the animal was euthanized, officials said.

Bear sightings have been on the rise in Westchester County in recent years.

According to Westchester Magazine, 16 sightings were reported by the state in 2021, up from 11 sightings in 2020 and only two recorded in 2019. Experts estimate there are as many as 8,000 bears throughout New York State.

