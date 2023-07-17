Beachgoer Discovers Mysterious Skeleton Washed Up on Shore: ‘Looks Like a Mermaid’

Bobbi-lee Oates was with her husband and friends on a camping trip in Queensland, Australia, when they came across a bizarre discovery.

"We were driving along the beach looking for a campsite we came across one deceased turtle bit further down the beach another deceased large turtle," she told The Messenger. "Then all of a sudden my husband was like why on earth does that look like a human skull?"

Courtesy of Bobbi-lee Oates

"So of course we stopped to have a look at what this could possibly be."

Oates then snapped some images of the mysterious carcass on the shore, which was about six-feet-long with some kind of tail or extra limb, and hair still attached to the skull.

"I was shocked at first, then excited, because it looked like the shape of a mermaid," she shared, noting that the skull seemed very human-like.

"If mermaids were real it could definitely be one."

Courtesy of Bobbi-lee Oates

Oates uploaded her image to a Facebook group for marine biologists and asked for help in identifying the image. Respondents suggested, kangaroos, seals, dolphins, and other animals, but none of those have the same round skull seen in the images.

Oates is still searching for answers.

"I have recently called the Queensland museum which I emailed details and photos too," she shared. The museum said it would get back to her within 10 days with some possible answers.



For now, the skeletal remains have lit up the internet with theories ranging from alien to viral marketing for the recent Little Mermaid movie.



"Sad to see Ariel fell on hard times," one person wrote on Twitter.