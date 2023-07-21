Be Careful What You Wish For: Winning Lottery Raises Risk of Gambling Addiction

Whoever won the $1.08 million Powerball jackpot may be about to begin a carefree life of luxury — or a desperate and dangerous quest to relive the thrill of instantly striking it rich.

"It's unequivocal that winning a lottery jackpot can be associated with gambling problems," Keith Whyte, executive director of the nonprofit National Council on Problem Gambling, told The Messenger.

Another major bonanza is up for grabs at 11 p.m. ET Friday, when the Mega Millions drawing for an estimated $720 million grand prize is scheduled.

People who win the lottery "may believe they're luckier" and "often tend to continue gambling," Whyte said.

"There are some people that win a big jackpot and continue to play," he said.

"There are some people that win a big jackpot and then spend a lot on other types of gambling."

A classic hallmark of gambling addiction is "the need to spend more and more to get that same type of excitement" from winning in the past, a compulsion that's known as "chasing behavior," Whyte said.

"So, you can imagine that if someone has won a huge jackpot they may feel the need to gamble more and more to recapture that euphoria," he said.

In addition, "it's entirely possible that someone who wins a jackpot already has a gambling problem and that's why they're playing the lottery," Whyte said.

Not much research has been done on lottery winners, Whyte said, but one study suggests that getting an instant windfall doesn't always end well.

The 2009 analysis, titled The Ticket to Easy Street? The Financial Consequences of Winning the Lottery, found that Florida players who won $50,000-$150,000 each were 50% less likely to file for bankruptcy within two years than people who won smaller amounts.

But they were "equally more likely to file three to five years afterward," according to the authors, who at the time were affiliated with the University of Kentucky, the University of Pittsburgh and Vanderbilt University.

Various media reports have suggested, without evidence, that findings also apply to jackpot winners.

It's also been widely reported that 70% of lottery winners go bankrupt but the Denver-based National Endowment for Financial Education, to which the figure is attributed, denied being responsible for it.

"This statistic is not backed by research from NEFE, nor can it be confirmed by the organization," according to a statement issued in 2018.

"Frequent reporting — without validation from NEFE — has allowed this 'stat' to survive online in perpetuity."

There are, however, multiple horror stories involving lottery winners whose lives fell apart after they hit the jackpot.

They include William "Bud" Post III, who won $16.2 million in the Pennsylvania lottery in 1988, when he claimed to have had just $2.46 in savings and pawned a ring for $40 that he spent on tickets.

Following the windfall, Post's brother allegedly tried to hire a hit man to kill him and his sixth wife, his landlady forced him to give her one-third of his winnings and he was imprisoned for firing a shotgun at a debt collector, after which he reportedly lived on disability payments and food stamps before dying at 66 in 2006.

"Everybody dreams of winning money, but nobody realizes the nightmares that come out of the woodwork, or the problems," Post said in 1993, according to his obituary in the Washington Post.

Another tragic case involves Jim Hayes, who won $19 million in the California lottery in 1998 while working nights as a security guard.

Despite telling the Los Angeles Times that he wouldn't "blow the money," Hayes did just that, spending lavishly on exotic sports cars, luxury homes and gambling trips to Las Vegas.

Hayes wound up addicted to heroin and was living in a garage when he was arrested 2017 for a string of bank robberies.

Dubbed the "PT Cruiser Bandit" over his getaway vehicle, Hayes pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nearly three years in federal prison.

“Having money enabled me to live my wildest dreams,” he told the Daily Beast in 2018.

“But there’s a flip side. It’s the lottery curse.”

Hayes, now 61, was released in April 2020, according to the Bureau of Prisons website.

If you or someone you know is addicted to gambling or struggling with symptoms that include an increasing preoccupation with gambling or a need to bet more money more frequently, confidential help is available 24 hours a day by calling or texting the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER. Online chat sessions are also available.