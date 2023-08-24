Bay Area Driver Stopped With Wide Variety of Weapons, ‘Chucky’ Mask in Car

A man arrested in the Bay Area was discovered to be carrying multiple weapons, almost two pounds of marijuana, and a Chucky mask.
A Hayward police officer attempted a traffic stop on a car due to an equipment violation but the driver fled, driving through a red light before turning onto the next street.
The man was then detained and a records check found he was on probation and therefore able to be searched by police.
The police found machetes, a club with metal spikes, large fix-blade knives, a CO2 arrow gun, a lock picking set, ammunition, and nearly two pounds of unsealed marijuana. The man also had multiple masks, including a mask of Chucky.
The driver was also arrested for various charges, including being in possession of dangerous weapons against the terms of his probation.
