Bay Area Driver Stopped With Wide Variety of Weapons, ‘Chucky’ Mask in Car - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Bay Area Driver Stopped With Wide Variety of Weapons, ‘Chucky’ Mask in Car

The driver also had two pounds of unsealed marijuana

Published |Updated
Blake Harper
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A variety of weapons and drugs were found in the man’s carHayward Police Department

A man arrested in the Bay Area was discovered to be carrying multiple weapons, almost two pounds of marijuana, and a Chucky mask.

A Hayward police officer attempted a traffic stop on a car due to an equipment violation but the driver fled, driving through a red light before turning onto the next street. 

The man was then detained and a records check found he was on probation and therefore able to be searched by police.

The police found machetes, a club with metal spikes, large fix-blade knives, a CO2 arrow gun, a lock picking set, ammunition, and nearly two pounds of unsealed marijuana. The man also had multiple masks, including a mask of Chucky.

The driver was also arrested for various charges, including being in possession of dangerous weapons against the terms of his probation. 

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.