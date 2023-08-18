Bat-Wielding Mob of Teens Attack Man Outside Guinness Factory in Dublin

In broad daylight, less than 300 feet from the entrance to Dublin's famed Guinness Storehouse, a group of teens wielding bats and pipes launched a brutal attack on a man.

A video posted to Twitter captures the harrowing scene: the teens striking the man repeatedly with what seem to be metal poles and bats. They are seen chasing the man down the street until he stumbles and falls, only for the assault to continue. Amidst the chaos, one man shouts, “That’s enough lads,” leading the group to disperse. Another onlooker comments, “You said it was a rough neighborhood.”

The scene of the attack is situated alarmingly close to the Guinness Storehouse, a tourist hotspot that, according to The Mirror, attracts over a million visitors every year.

What provoked the altercation remains uncertain.

Reaction to the video on Twitter was overwhelmingly negative. One user declared, "Absolute cowards. Embarrassing for Dublin yet again in our tourist areas." Another lamented, "A distressing and disturbing watch, absolutely disgraceful, cowardly attack."

Relaying official comment, a spokesperson for the Gardaí told The Mirror, "We are investigating a public order incident involving a large number of youths that occurred shortly before 6 p.m. on Monday, 14th August on Market Street South in Dublin 8. An investigation at Kevin Street Garda Station is continuing. Garda are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward."

In the weeks preceding this attack, the U.S. Embassy in Dublin had already raised concerns about the safety of American tourists.

As USA TODAY reported, a man was hospitalized after a violent group assault. The embassy's subsequent statement read: “With a number of recent incidents reported in Irish media, the U.S. Embassy in Dublin reminds U.S. citizens to exercise good personal security practices while traveling.” Advice for tourists included vigilance against pickpocketing, muggings, and other thefts, as well as safeguarding personal items.

Details later emerged about the victim of that prior assault. Stephan Termini, a 57-year-old from Buffalo, New York, was rushed to a hospital after sustaining severe injuries.

As of July 22, RTÉ reported his condition as “serious but stable” and added that three teenagers had been arrested concerning the attack.