‘Basketball Wives’ Star Brittish Williams Speaks Out After Pleading Guilty to 15 Fraud Charges

Brittish Williams has broken her silence after she pled guilty to 15 federal felony charges.

The Basketball Wives cast member shared a message in a now-deleted Instagram post on Wednesday, just hours after her plea was announced by the Department of Justice.

"Anything I've went through that a normal person would go through privately I went through publicly," she began. "I hope my story, journey and my growth can help someone going through something similar or stops the next person from doing anything that could possibly have them in the same situation as me."

Williams continued, "I am not ashamed, I am Not phased by comments nor opinions. I am proud of the woman and mother I am TODAY. Everything I've been through I needed to go through."

"I have learned patience, humility, and most of all compassion for every walk of life," the reality TV star concluded. "I don't believe in [losses]. Just lessons to make better decisions in the future! Love you! And thanks for rocking with me!"

Earlier Wednesday, the DOJ announced via its website that Williams had pleaded guilty "to 15 federal felonies and admitted committing tax fraud, bank fraud, insurance fraud and three separate pandemic fraud schemes."

She entered a guilty plea to five counts of misuse of a Social Security number, four counts of bank fraud, three counts of making false statements to the IRS and three counts of wire fraud.

"Brittish Williams has admitted an unusually large number of frauds that victimized taxpayers, banks, credit card companies, individuals and programs that were intended to help struggling businesses and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic," said U.S. Attorney Sayler A. Fleming in the DOJ's release. "This is a first step towards justice for those victims. We will also be seeking repayment of all of her ill-gotten gains."

"Williams fraudulently used Social Security numbers not assigned to her to open accounts with credit card companies and banks, which resulted in losses of $28,537 to those creditors when she failed to pay them back," the DOJ added.

In her plea, Williams confessed that she lied when she claimed she couldn't pay her rent because her income had been reduced. The DOJ also stated that she filed fake medical bills to "at lease one insurance company, resulting in $139,479.92 paid to her, co-conspirators or both."

"The total known actual and intended losses from all the frauds and schemes, including the relevant conduct, is $446,082," according to the department.

Williams will now be sentenced on Aug. 23.

As for how long she may serve, the DOJ noted, "The charges of misusing a Social Security number and making false statements each carry a potential penalty of up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The bank fraud charges carry penalties of up to 30 years in prison, a $1 million fine or both. The wire fraud charges carry a penalty of up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine."