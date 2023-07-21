Baseball-Sized Hail in Michigan Damages Cars, Farms and Leaves Hundreds of Thousands Without Power
'It looked like it was snowing and it was 80 degrees out,' one Michigan resident said
Hail the size of a baseball came down hard in Michigan on Thursday, according to local reports and social media posts.
“It was coming down really hard and it was sounding like lightning bolts hitting the building,” Nicholas Grant told MLive.
The hailstorm lasted about 10 minutes, according to Grant’s estimate. But it caused unnerving property damage. A friend told Grant that they witnessed the window in the back of his car explode after hail made contact with it.
“It looked like my car went through a driving range,” he said.
The hailstorm also knocked out power for about 100,000 Michigan residents.
"It sounded like a war zone," Davison resident Venessa Ramage told the Detroit Free Press, adding that her two toddler boys were scared.
“It looked like it was snowing and it was 80 degrees out,” she said.
At 60 mph, the wind from the storm was so strong that it knocked down power lines and trees.
An office manager with the Davison Police Department told the Detroit Free Press that the hail was “baseball-sized.”
“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Eich said. “It sounded like World War III.”
Davison resident Sarah Hester told WXYZ that the storm felt almost supernatural. "I starting thinking, oh my gosh, the second coming. It was that freaky."
"It was like abusive. It was apocalyptic," Hester said.
The Facebook account for the Michigan Storm Chasers, a group of individuals who track and alert people to the weather in the state, shared photos of the hail. Included in the post were photos that showed several palm-sized hail balls and a golf ball that looked considerably smaller in comparison.
