In another blow to the San Francisco Bay Area’s troubled transportation system, police say a man hacked a fellow passenger with a cleaver on a Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) train traveling from San Francisco to Oakland.

BART Interim Police Chief Kevin Franklin said in a statement that Charles Johnson, 24, of San Francisco stabbed a man with a cleaver as the 25-year-old victim ran away from Johnson on the train.

Johnson attempted to flee with the victim’s backpack after leaving the train at the West Oakland Station, but transit officers arrested Johnson and recovered the weapon and the injured man’s backpack, police said.

The transit agency said the victim was taken to a hospital with undisclosed non-threatening injuries.

The Bay Area’s regional rail transit system is facing growing financial pressures because of a decline in ridership caused by the pandemic.

A poll released this week by the business advocacy group the Bay Area Council showed a huge dissatisfaction with the system’s safety and cleanliness. Unsecured fare gates at some stations allow easy access to the trains for those who don’t pay to ride. Some 44% said they rarely if ever seen a BART police officer.

“I’ve seen news stories all day about how ridership is down,” said a woman who commutes daily from the East Bay who asked that her name not be used. “This is the exact reason why-people are afraid for their lives.”

The woman said she never sees BART police officers at the stations or on trains.

“There’s open drug use, mentally ill and violent people getting on the trains, and it’s terrifying on some days.”