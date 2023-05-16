The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Barnacle-Covered Baby Doll And Other Bizarre Beach Finds to be Auctioned for Charity

    Tony's Trash to Treasure auction features odd items collected during beach surveys.

    Monique Merrill
    Courtesy of the Mission-Aransas National Estuarine Research Reserve

    A fiberglass mermaid, a barnacle-encrusted doll, and a 19th-century message in a bottle are among the intriguing items that washed up on the Texas coastline and will be up for auction this weekend, as reported by the Houston Chronicle.

    The auction, aptly named "Tony’s Trash to Treasure," is an annual event hosted by the Mission-Aransas National Estuarine Research Reserve at the University of Texas Marine Science Institute. The items on offer are unusual finds collected by volunteers during beach surveys.

    The proceeds from the auction will contribute to the reserve's efforts to rehabilitate turtles and birds. The eclectic mix of items, which this year includes a prosthetic leg and a spell bottle, can fetch prices ranging from $5 to $200, according to Jace Tunnell, the director of the Mission-Aransas Reserve.

    "We're always amazed at the variety of items that wash up on our Texas beaches," Tunnell shared in an email. "This year's sale will include floats, buoys, nautical rope, shells, eerie dolls, and a host of other oddities."

    Tunnell also runs a YouTube series showcasing some of the peculiar discoveries made along Mustang Island's shoreline in Texas.

    In an online segment from his show "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" last year, John Oliver featured the strange phenomenon of baby dolls washing ashore on Texas beaches. Oliver revealed that he had donated $10,000 to the Mission-Aransas Reserve’s turtle conservation program to purchase all the dolls, with the intention of destroying them.

