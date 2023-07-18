‘Barbie’ World Goes Dark in Solidarity for Actors’ Union Strike, Halting Colorful Press Tour

The Barbie press tour has been painting the town pink wherever it goes, but now that the actors are striking, playtime is over.

The live-action doll-to-screen adaptation's promotional bonanza and all of its wacky, campy delights have officially ceased with the start of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists' strike order. The decision to picket is the byproduct of soured negotiations with Hollywood's bigwigs, members of the AMPTP like Warner Bros. Discovery's David Zaslav, Disney's Bob Iger and Netflix's Ted Sarandos.

It isn't just Barbie's union-affiliated actors that will be abiding by these rules, but every union-affiliated member, for almost any union-affiliated project, domestic or overseas, indie or blockbuster budget, in the early development stages or in post-production. SAG-AFTRA's 160,000 members include not only actors but also prominent announcers, broadcast journalists, dancers, DJs, news writers and editors, program hosts, puppeteers, recording artists, singers, stunt performers, and voiceover artists, among other media professionals across the entertainment landscape.

Throughout the duration of SAG-AFTRA's strike, the majority of Hollywood will not be allowed to participate in:

Award Shows

Conventions

Fan Expos

Festivals

For Your Consideration Events

Interviews

Junkets

Panels

Premieres and Screenings

Podcast Appearances

Social Media

Studio Showcases

Tours

While those restrictions may seem extreme to some, that's precisely the point: shutting down production and project marketing blackouts hit studios and networks where it hurts. Union members will comply, lest they cross the proverbial picket line and, at best, publicly be labeled scabs, and at worst, be subjected to an internal union committee investigation, à la Ryan Murphy and the WGA's current ordeal regarding his controversial decision to continue working on three shows throughout the writers' union strike.

This may be why the press tours for Barbie and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, two of this summer's most anticipated blockbusters, were so intensive and extensive pre-strike order, flying out their respective actors worldwide and doing so with all-out flair.

Barbie's press tour, in particular, was an immersive experience, dressing up lead Margot Robbie as different versions of the titular doll through the decades — Enchanted Evening Barbie in London, Totally Hair Barbie in Mexico City, Teenage Fashion Model Barbie in Bondi Beach, and so on — in addition to fully decking out hotel floors and other elaborate venues for junkets in Barbie-core aesthetics. Sparkles, bubble letters, hearts, fuchsia, and bows trumped red carpet monotony, and as such, Barbie's promotional blitz has been one of the most elaborate and headline-grabbing in recent memory. Its extensive multiplatform and multimedia marketing approach includes collaborations with Xbox, Airbnb, Pinkberry, Crocs, Gap, and more.

With the potential SAG-AFTRA strike looming for weeks now — even before the union voted to authorize a strike back in early June and before Thursday's decision to move forward with the labor stoppage — it was a stroke of strategic brilliance and prudent foresight on the Barbie movie marketing team's part to give the promotional run their all, as much in advance as possible.

Fans may no longer have the pleasure of seeing Barbie continue a global pink paint shortage, but Barbie World remains intact in all its exaggerated girly-girl glory in the film. You can check out the movie nationwide on July 21, 2023 — and even earlier in select theaters on July 19 and July 20.