Bar Ordered to Shut Down After Locking Patrons Inside with Padlock

A Rhode Island club was ordered to lock its doors for good after an investigation revealed it had padlocked its front doors while patrons were inside, WPRI reported.

In addition to locking customers inside the venue, authorities said the Legacy Lounge also remained open past its curfew, the outlet reported.

The Providence Board of Licenses sent officers to the club at the end of June for a compliance check. When they arrived, 20 minutes past the club’s 1 a.m. curfew, they noticed a patron leaving through the back.

According to the board, the officers attempted to enter the club but could not get past the metal gates covering the entrance which had been locked from outside, per WPRI. The windows to the club were also shuttered and locked from outside, the officers noted.

The officers gained entry to the club after banging on the back door repeatedly, and counted over a dozen patrons inside the club after hours, Providence Board of Licenses Chair Dylan Conley told the news outlet.

The owner had reportedly locked and shuttered the windows from outside to “hide the fact that the premises were open after permitted hours” and fool the officers into thinking the establishment was closed, the board said.

“Irresponsible to the point of reprehensible,” Conley said to WPRI. “I’m at a loss for words for how negligent and dangerous it is.”

The club had racked up “at least” 13 incidents since 2019, Conley said to the news outlet.

“What happens if someone brandishes a weapon?” Conley said. “[Patrons wouldn’t] know where to go or how to get out … it’s terrifying to consider.”

Timothy McLaughlin, Rhode Island Fire Marshal, echoed the board’s concerns and noted the venue lacked sprinklers and would be stuck in the event of a fire.

“It makes my blood boil,” he said. “It infuriates me.”