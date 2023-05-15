Did you know that Illinois has a list of over 7,000 vanity license plates that are banned in the state?
The "Special Plates Inhibit List" contains 7,445 custom license plates that drivers in Illinois cannot choose. NBC5 Investigates shared a 22-page long list of banned plates, which includes a variety of terms that violate the state's vehicle code.
While many of the banned license plates are vulgar and obscene, such as "BASTARD" or "FUCKERS," there are also some surprising entries on the list. For example, "COVID" is also banned, along with other seemingly harmless terms that may be deemed inappropriate.
Recently rejected plates include "DUCKYOU," "BITEU," "HAIILNO," and "KISSASH." Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias stated that while Illinoisans take pride in choosing personalized license plates, a small percentage fail to meet the standards of good taste and decency.
- Woman Allegedly Steals Machine Gun From Texas Shooting Range
- Woman Finds Genuine Picasso Worth Thousands for $6 at Thrift Store
- Doctor Accused of Sexually Assaulting 10 Women Had Medical License Renewed Despite Charges
- Four Illinois Teens Killed in ‘Major’ Crash that Injured 3 Others
- Plastic Surgeon Who Livestreamed Procedures May Lose Medical License
If you come across a license plate that you find objectionable, you can report it on the Illinois Secretary of State's website.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Case Dropped Against Woman Who Got 6 Years for Killing Her RapistNews
- Fiery Plane Crash into Private Florida Ranch Leaves Pilot DeadNews
- Uvalde Mother Details Her Life in Year After Losing DaughterNews
- Tampa Bay Rays Owner Addresses Concerns of Team Being MovedNews
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics