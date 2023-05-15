Did you know that Illinois has a list of over 7,000 vanity license plates that are banned in the state?

The "Special Plates Inhibit List" contains 7,445 custom license plates that drivers in Illinois cannot choose. NBC5 Investigates shared a 22-page long list of banned plates, which includes a variety of terms that violate the state's vehicle code.

While many of the banned license plates are vulgar and obscene, such as "BASTARD" or "FUCKERS," there are also some surprising entries on the list. For example, "COVID" is also banned, along with other seemingly harmless terms that may be deemed inappropriate.

Recently rejected plates include "DUCKYOU," "BITEU," "HAIILNO," and "KISSASH." Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias stated that while Illinoisans take pride in choosing personalized license plates, a small percentage fail to meet the standards of good taste and decency.

If you come across a license plate that you find objectionable, you can report it on the Illinois Secretary of State's website.