Bank Robber Denied Cash by Teller, Goes to Rob Another Bank: Police

A New Jersey man’s alleged attempt at robbing a bank was shot down by a teller, so he crossed the street and held up another bank, according to authorities.

Ivan Sevastianow, 67, allegedly passed a demand note to a teller at a Wells Fargo branch in Lakewood on June 30, police told NJ.com.

“The teller denied his request, so he left the bank and proceeded to walk across the intersection to the TD Bank [on] Madison Avenue,” police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith told the outlet.

Sevastianow’s alleged persistence paid off, as a teller at the TD Bank complied with a demand note and forked over about $1,500 cash, authorities said.

About a week later and 25 miles away, police in Old Bridge, New Jersey, arrested Sevastianow in connection with a third bank robbery, according to Patch.com.

After investigators determined that Sevastianow was also the suspect in the Lakewood robberies, he was charged with three counts of second-degree bank robbery, according to NJ.com.

It was not immediately clear whether Sevastianow had an attorney to speak on his behalf.