Bank of Ireland IT Error Allows Customers With No Money to Take Out 1000 Euros in Cash

What insufficient funds?

Bank of Ireland customers with no money in their account were apparently able to withdraw 1,000 euros ($1,090) due to a widespread technology error, according to a local report.

Large groups of people on Tuesday were lined up at ATMs across the country hoping to take advantage of the glitch, the Irish Independent reported. People with little to no money in their account were apparently able to transfer up to 1,000 euros into a Revolut account, which is accessible from any ATM.

A Bank of Ireland glitch is allowing customers with no money in their account to withdraw 1,000 Euros. PAUL FAITH/AFP/Getty Images

The company warned customers that if their account becomes overdrawn, the money will be removed from their accounts.

"We are conscious customers may not be able to check balances, but should not withdraw/transfer if they are likely to become overdrawn," Bank of Ireland said in a recent X post.

The company apologized and said they are trying to fix the issue "as quickly as possible."

They will update customers once service is restored.