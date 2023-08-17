Band of Gun-Wielding Thieves Terrorize Taco Stands Across Los Angeles

Robbers got away with several hundred dollars after targeting five food trucks in Los Angeles overnight.
The string of thefts began at a taco stand in Echo Park at around 11pm Wednesday, when three suspects got away with about $700.
Another two other food trucks in the Westlake District fell victim before yet another on Santa Monica Boulevard in Hollywood, authorities said.
Finally, in downtown L.A., suspects pulled guns on workers at a truck on 9th St and Broadway, making off with $600.
"During each incident, the suspects approached the victims, displayed a handgun, demanded money, and made their escape in a white sedan with stolen property," LAPD said in a press release.
"Our cook, they dragged her to the wall. They pushed her... Three of them came up, one of them was the driver. They went off and took off with the money," Ricardo Antonio told ABC 7 News.
Los Angeles Police Department said there were two to four suspects, described as two to four black males, mid-20 to early 30-years-old, dressed in dark clothing.
- Taco Truck Bandit Arrested After String of LA Robberies
