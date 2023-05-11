Baltimore Sues Hyundai and Kia for Making Cars That Are Too Easy to Steal

Baltimore city has filed a lawsuit against car manufacturers Hyundai and Kia, alleging that the companies' vehicle designs are encouraging public nuisance by being too theft-prone.
"Hyundai and Kia’s decision to put cost savings and profits over public safety has had significant consequences for Baltimore and its residents, as it has in other cities," the lawsuit says.
Car theft rates in Baltimore are surging this year. The lawsuit insists that the city and police resources are being strained due to the significantly increased Hyundai and Kia theft rates, a situation they attribute to the automakers' deliberate oversights.
A TikTok trend from earlier this year showed how easy it was to break into the two companies' vehicles, as certain models of Kias and Hyundais can be stolen "using a screwdriver and a USB charging cord." Hyundai told the Baltimore Banner in a statement that it has offered a free software upgrade that will prevent this type of theft.
- Hyundai and Kia Owners to Receive $200M+ in ‘Kia Boys’ Class Action Suit
- Chicago Cops Looking for Armed Men Who Robbed 10 People in 30 Minutes
- Lizzo Says She’s Ready to Perform in Baltimore After Canceling Last 2 Shows Due to Strep Throat
- Small Cars’ Rear Safety Features May Not Protect Passengers as Well as Front Seat Features, Report
- City Threatens to Put Liens on Homes if Grass Grows Too Tall
Along with the lawsuit, Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown and 17 other prosecutors have requested that the federal government issue a recall for certain models of these two manufacturers.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews
- NAACP Issues Travel Advisory for ‘Openly Hostile’ FloridaNews
- Here’s Everything to Know About Minnesota’s Imminent Marijuana LegalizationNews