Baltimore Sues Hyundai and Kia for Making Cars That Are Too Easy to Steal

Baltimore city has filed a lawsuit against car manufacturers Hyundai and Kia, alleging that the companies' vehicle designs are encouraging public nuisance by being too theft-prone.

"Hyundai and Kia’s decision to put cost savings and profits over public safety has had significant consequences for Baltimore and its residents, as it has in other cities," the lawsuit says.

Car theft rates in Baltimore are surging this year. The lawsuit insists that the city and police resources are being strained due to the significantly increased Hyundai and Kia theft rates, a situation they attribute to the automakers' deliberate oversights.

A TikTok trend from earlier this year showed how easy it was to break into the two companies' vehicles, as certain models of Kias and Hyundais can be stolen "using a screwdriver and a USB charging cord." Hyundai told the Baltimore Banner in a statement that it has offered a free software upgrade that will prevent this type of theft.

Along with the lawsuit, Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown and 17 other prosecutors have requested that the federal government issue a recall for certain models of these two manufacturers.