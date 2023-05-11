The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Baltimore Sues Hyundai and Kia for Making Cars That Are Too Easy to Steal

    Baltimore alleges Hyundai and Kia's vehicle designs contribute to rising local car thefts.

    Published |Updated
    Blake Harper
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Sjoerd van der Wal/Getty Images

    Baltimore city has filed a lawsuit against car manufacturers Hyundai and Kia, alleging that the companies' vehicle designs are encouraging public nuisance by being too theft-prone.

    "Hyundai and Kia’s decision to put cost savings and profits over public safety has had significant consequences for Baltimore and its residents, as it has in other cities," the lawsuit says.

    Car theft rates in Baltimore are surging this year. The lawsuit insists that the city and police resources are being strained due to the significantly increased Hyundai and Kia theft rates, a situation they attribute to the automakers' deliberate oversights.

    A TikTok trend from earlier this year showed how easy it was to break into the two companies' vehicles, as certain models of Kias and Hyundais can be stolen "using a screwdriver and a USB charging cord." Hyundai told the Baltimore Banner in a statement that it has offered a free software upgrade that will prevent this type of theft.

    Read More

    Along with the lawsuit, Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown and 17 other prosecutors have requested that the federal government issue a recall for certain models of these two manufacturers.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.