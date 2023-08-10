Baldur’s Gate 3 Is Now the Highest Rated Game of the Year - The Messenger
Baldur’s Gate 3 Is Now the Highest Rated Game of the Year

Baldur's Gate 3 is one point ahead of Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Trone Dowd
Larian Studios

Larian Studios’ role-playing game Baldur’s Gate 3 has officially surpassed The Legend Of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom to become the highest rated game of 2023 on Metacritic.

With a Metacritic average of 97, Larian’s highly anticipated sequel in the Baldur’s Gate franchise is just one point above Nintendo’s master class in open-world adventure. While Baldur’s Gate 3’s current score is subject to change as many outlets are still in the process of reviewing the sprawling, hundred hours long game, the high critic average just a week out from release is reflective of how colossal a launch the game has had.

When the game released last Thursday, it became the second biggest game launch on Steam this year. By the weekend, the game had a gargantuan 814,666 concurrent players on the service, entering in Steam’s top ten highest concurrent player counts of all time.

In addition to listing it as the top game of 2023, Metacritic currently lists Baldur’s Gate 3 as the second most well reviewed PC game of all time by user score, seven slots ahead of its highly-regarded predecessor, Baldur’s Gate 2. Among critics, it holds nine perfect scores and seven scores above 90 percent.

This year has been a tremendous year for new games. Resident Evil 4, Diablo IV and Street Fighter 6 have all earned a spot on Metacritic’s top ten highest rated games of 2023. However, Tears Of The Kingdom was easily regarded as the frontrunner, earning numerous perfect scores from critics for its ambition, scale, production and inventive gameplay. Kingdom has been a milestone send off for the six year old Nintendo Switch as the inevitable launch of its successor nears.

While Tears Of The Kingdom and Baldur’s Gate have set the bar pretty high critically, there’s no shortage of new games to play in the coming months. From Elden Ring follow-up Armored Core 6, to console exclusives like Bethesda’s Starfield and Insomniac’s Spider-Man 2, 2023 is looking to be an all time great year for the medium.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is still set to launch on PS5 Sept. 6. It is currently the most pre-ordered game on Sony’s digital storefront. Xbox players will likely have to wait until next year, as Larian Studios is still working to get the game’s co-op features working on the less powerful Xbox Series S.

