A Lakewood, Washington, couple heard what they thought was an intruder breaking into their home Tuesday morning.

According to KING 5, Steve and Jessica Hiatt had been upstairs when they heard the crash. Steve Hiatt went to his living room to check out the noise and instead of a person, found a large wing poking out from behind their chair.

"I went back upstairs because who wants to deal with talons, right? Didn't sound like a good time," Steve Hiatt said to KING 5.

The couple called the police and an officer from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife arrived. After 20 minutes, the eagle was able to fly back out through the window.

No one in the house was hurt. The only damage sustained was to their living room window and a nearby plant.

But looking on the bright side, Jessica Hiatt said it may have been a sign for the pair. She shared that the couple got matching eagle tattoos after their wedding last year.

"I'd like to look at it that way," she told KING 5.