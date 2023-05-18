A Lakewood, Washington, couple heard what they thought was an intruder breaking into their home Tuesday morning.
According to KING 5, Steve and Jessica Hiatt had been upstairs when they heard the crash. Steve Hiatt went to his living room to check out the noise and instead of a person, found a large wing poking out from behind their chair.
"I went back upstairs because who wants to deal with talons, right? Didn't sound like a good time," Steve Hiatt said to KING 5.
The couple called the police and an officer from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife arrived. After 20 minutes, the eagle was able to fly back out through the window.
- Questions, Controversy Surround Stained Glass Window Featuring Dark-Skinned Jesus
- On Anniversary of Roger Ailes’ Death, His Widow Lashes Out at Murdochs Again
- Native American Student Sues School District For Allegedly Trying To Remove Tribal Regalia At Graduation
- Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Costs UK Government Over $200 Million
- Elizabeth Holmes Gets 2 More Weeks of Freedom Before Prison Stint for Theranos Fraud
No one in the house was hurt. The only damage sustained was to their living room window and a nearby plant.
But looking on the bright side, Jessica Hiatt said it may have been a sign for the pair. She shared that the couple got matching eagle tattoos after their wedding last year.
"I'd like to look at it that way," she told KING 5.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Fiery Plane Crash into Private Florida Ranch Leaves Pilot DeadNews
- Uvalde Mother Details Her Life in Year After Losing DaughterNews
- Tampa Bay Rays Owner Addresses Concerns of Team Being MovedNews
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews