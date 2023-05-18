The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation
    JWPlayer

    A Lakewood, Washington, couple heard what they thought was an intruder breaking into their home Tuesday morning.

    According to KING 5, Steve and Jessica Hiatt had been upstairs when they heard the crash. Steve Hiatt went to his living room to check out the noise and instead of a person, found a large wing poking out from behind their chair.

    "I went back upstairs because who wants to deal with talons, right? Didn't sound like a good time," Steve Hiatt said to KING 5.

    The couple called the police and an officer from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife arrived. After 20 minutes, the eagle was able to fly back out through the window.

    Read More

    No one in the house was hurt. The only damage sustained was to their living room window and a nearby plant.

    But looking on the bright side, Jessica Hiatt said it may have been a sign for the pair. She shared that the couple got matching eagle tattoos after their wedding last year.

    "I'd like to look at it that way," she told KING 5.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.