Bail Denied for Teen Accused of Killing Man From Dating App in Las Vegas Strip Hotel Room
News.
Bail Denied for Teen Accused of Killing Man From Dating App in Las Vegas Strip Hotel Room

Emma Kusak was booked into the Clark County Detention Center July 26, the day of her 18th birthday

Tristan Balagtas
During police interviews, Kusak allegedly told detectives she met the victim through the online dating app BumbleLas Vegas Metropolitan Police

The Las Vegas teen accused of killing a man in a hotel room along the strip after meeting on a dating app will remain behind bars after a judge denied her bail, KVVU-TV reported.

Emma Kusak has been charged with open murder, robbery and grand larceny in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Satrustegui on June 29 at the Luxor Hotel & Casino, the outlet reported, citing the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Kusak was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on July 26, the day of her 18th birthday.

During police interviews, Kusak allegedly told detectives she and Satrustegui met through the online dating app Bumble, according to the arrest report, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

On June 28, after two months of communicating, the pair agreed to meet up in his hotel room during a visit from California. It was then that Kusak alleged Satrustegui showed her his gun, according to the outlet.

The following morning, Kusak said Satrustegui told her to leave his room, triggering an argument, during which she allegedly believed “he was going to attack her,” the arrest report stated, per the newspaper.

She later allegedly told police she “became desperate” as he was kicking her out, and she took his gun to rob him. 

Police allege Kusak fired on the victim when he lunged at her in an attempt to disarm her.

“Emma said she didn’t mean to shoot him and didn’t want to shoot him, but that she had nowhere to go and didn’t want to go back to jail,” the report stated, according to the LVRJ.

Kusak will appear again in court Aug. 21, KVVU reported.

