Baghdad Shuts Down Electronic Billboards After Hacker Uses One To Show ‘Pornographic Film’

The suspect was allegedly an employee of a billboard company who was seeking revenge over a financial dispute

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
Officials in Iraq ordered that all electronic advertisements be temporarily shut off after a technician allegedly hacked into one screen and used it broadcast pornography as cars streamed by in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad last Saturday.

The film was shown for several minutes before authorities eventually caught on and "cut the power cable," according to AFP. The suspect was allegedly an employee of a billboard company who was seeking revenge over a financial dispute.

Iraq's Federal Intelligence and Investigation Agency confirmed on Facebook that it had arrested the man responsible for the hack.

Local outlet Shafaq News reported that a similar incident recently took place in the city of Hilla, about 60 miles south of Baghdad. It's unclear whether the two hacks are related.

The screens typically show ads for household products or political candidates. They were shut down so that authorities could review protocols and prevent future attacks. CNN reported that at least some of the electronic advertisements are now back online.

Officials in Iraq said in 2022 that they would prohibit all access to about 400 pornographic websites, but many still remain accessible to the nation's 43.5 million residents.

The government has also recently cracked down on some YouTubers and TikTokers for publishing "indecent" videos. One TikTok influencer was jailed for "decadent content" because she wore tight clothes and danced to pop music on camera, Indian outlet NDTV reported.

A suspected hacker in Iraq was arrested after he allegedly used an electronic billboard to display pornography.
A suspected hacker in Iraq was arrested after he allegedly used an electronic billboard to display pornography.Rudaw English/YouTube
