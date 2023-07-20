This Week 70M Americans Fought Off Bad Air Quality. That Number Is Shrinking, but It’s Not Over Yet - The Messenger
This Week 70M Americans Fought Off Bad Air Quality. That Number Is Shrinking, but It’s Not Over Yet

The government’s AirNow website monitors and updates air quality across the US

Luke Funk
People look out at a hazy Manhattan skyline from an overlook in midtown Manhattan on July 19, 2023.Spencer Platt / Getty

The smoke from Canadian wildfires has cleared from most of the United States, for now.

The government’s AirNow website monitors and updates air quality across the U.S. It currently shows good or moderate readings for most of the country.

That is a big improvement from Tuesday when, at one point, nearly 70 million Americans were under air quality alerts.

But the reprieve might be brief.

The Fox Forecast Center says smoke will continue to flow into the U.S. as the weather patterns change and hundreds of wildfires continue to burn across the continent.

According to Canadian officials, there are nearly 900 fires ablaze in that country right now, with more than 500 burning out of control.

Canadian officials report that 11.1 hectares — or over 27 million acres — have burned so far this year. That's an area about the size of Indiana, and it's a huge jump from the estimated 3.7 million burned acres that Canada reported last year.

Canadian fires are not the only cause of poor air quality in the U.S. Yosemite National Park's air quality score is due to the Pika fire in the nearby Yosemite valley.

The Pika fire is considered a "good fire" by fire management officials, and is being closely monitored to ensure it does not rage out of control.

