Backpage Exec Who Once Bought Village Voice Dies by Suicide on Eve of Federal Prostitution Retrial

A former newspaper publisher who once co-owned New York City's Village Voice committed suicide ahead of retrial next week for allegedly facilitating prostitution on the infamous backpage.com website.

James Larkin, 74, shot himself Monday in the rural Arizona town of Superior, east of Phoenix, the Arizona Republic said, citing local police.

In April 2018, Larkin and longtime business partner Michael Lacey were among seven people named in a 93-count indictment announced by the Justice Department.

The move came as the feds seized backpage.com over allegations it was being used as the internet's "leading forum for prostitution ads," including some that allegedly involved trafficked children.

The site was created in 2004 and allegedly generated $500 million from prostitution-related ads before being shuttered.

It grew out of the classified ads section of the Phoenix New Times, which Lacey started in 1970 as a student at Arizona State University, according to the Arizona Republic.

Larkin and Lacey built the New Times into the nation's largest chain of alternative weeklies, which acquired the iconic Village Voice and five other papers in 2006.

The Voice ceased publication in 2017 but was relaunched in 2021 online and with a sporadic series of monthly print editions.

Larkin and Lacey spun off backpage.com when they sold the New Times chain in 2013.

In 2021, Larkin, Lacey and four co-defendants went on trial in Phoenix federal court on charges of facilitating prostitution and money laundering.

Two former company executives were poised to testify for the prosecution.

Larkin and Lacey maintained that backpage.com never allowed ads for sex and that they used people and automated tools to try to delete the ads.

But the case was cut short when the judge declared a mistrial over testimony about child trafficking unrelated to the charges against the defendants.

The Aug. 8 retrial is set to proceed with a Friday hearing set to discuss the dismissal of charges against Larkin, the Arizona Republic said Wednesday, citing court filings.

