Backpacks Banned After Fourth Student Brings Gun to Elementary School

Two Michigan school districts have banned students from carrying backpacks on campus amid safety concerns — including four gun seizures in one district.

Grand Rapids Public Schools announced its ban Wednesday after tallying its fourth firearm confiscation of the academic year. The prohibition will run through the end of the school year at least.

In the latest incident, a loaded handgun was recovered from the backpack of a third-grader, officials said. Three of the district’s four seizures this year saw guns confiscated from backpacks.

“This is not a decision we’ve taken lightly and we know this poses a significant inconvenience for our families. I am more than frustrated that a decision like this is necessary, but we must put safety first and that’s what this decision is about,” Grand Rapids Public Schools Superintendent Leadriane Roby said in a statement. “This is just one step in an ongoing conversation about how we can best protect our children in our rapidly-changing world.”

That district’s ban comes just over a week after Flint Community Schools enacted its own prohibition on backpacks through the end of the academic year.

The Flint ban did not cite a specific incident as the cause, but rather pointed to broader, nationwide concerns about campus safety.

“Across the country, we have seen an increase in threatening behavior and contraband, including weapons, being brought into schools at all levels,” Superintendent Kevelin Jones wrote in part in a statement. “Backpacks make it easier for students to hide weapons, which can be disassembled and harder to identify or hidden in pockets, inside books or under other items.”

The district will allow students to carry small purses, clear plastic bags, and lunchboxes.

Students in Grand Rapids Public Schools are permitted to carry small compacts, “reasonably sized” bags for lunch, and instrument cases, according to a FAQ on the district’s site.

Both districts said that they are exploring long-term alternatives.