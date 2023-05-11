Backpacks Banned After Fourth Student Brings Gun to Elementary School

Two Michigan school districts have banned students from carrying backpacks on campus amid safety concerns — including four gun seizures in one district.
Grand Rapids Public Schools announced its ban Wednesday after tallying its fourth firearm confiscation of the academic year. The prohibition will run through the end of the school year at least.
In the latest incident, a loaded handgun was recovered from the backpack of a third-grader, officials said. Three of the district’s four seizures this year saw guns confiscated from backpacks.
- Fourth Grader Charged After Loaded Gun Found in Backpack at School
- Yearbooks Recalled at Elite Las Vegas School After Student Quotes Nazi
- High School Student Suspended for Filming Teacher’s N-Word Rant
- Student Found Dead After Going Missing on School Group’s Trip to New Zealand Caves
- Wild Student-Created Yearbook Memorializes High School Sex, Underage Drinking
“This is not a decision we’ve taken lightly and we know this poses a significant inconvenience for our families. I am more than frustrated that a decision like this is necessary, but we must put safety first and that’s what this decision is about,” Grand Rapids Public Schools Superintendent Leadriane Roby said in a statement. “This is just one step in an ongoing conversation about how we can best protect our children in our rapidly-changing world.”
That district’s ban comes just over a week after Flint Community Schools enacted its own prohibition on backpacks through the end of the academic year.
The Flint ban did not cite a specific incident as the cause, but rather pointed to broader, nationwide concerns about campus safety.
“Across the country, we have seen an increase in threatening behavior and contraband, including weapons, being brought into schools at all levels,” Superintendent Kevelin Jones wrote in part in a statement. “Backpacks make it easier for students to hide weapons, which can be disassembled and harder to identify or hidden in pockets, inside books or under other items.”
The district will allow students to carry small purses, clear plastic bags, and lunchboxes.
Students in Grand Rapids Public Schools are permitted to carry small compacts, “reasonably sized” bags for lunch, and instrument cases, according to a FAQ on the district’s site.
Both districts said that they are exploring long-term alternatives.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Case Dropped Against Woman Who Got 6 Years for Killing Her RapistNews
- Fiery Plane Crash into Private Florida Ranch Leaves Pilot DeadNews
- Uvalde Mother Details Her Life in Year After Losing DaughterNews
- Tampa Bay Rays Owner Addresses Concerns of Team Being MovedNews
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics