Bachelor Nation’s Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk Welcome Baby No. 2

Bachelor Nation stars Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk have welcomed their second child, on Gates' 32nd birthday.

On Sunday, Gottschalk shared the news on his Instagram Stories. Posting a photo first of Gates in the hospital bed ("Mom's ready"), he went on to add a shot of a cloth with baby footprints on it.

"Just finished watching my first C-section," he wrote. "Honestly not as bad as I thought it would be! Mom & baby are doing VERY good."

He then posted a video of himself rocking the new arrival, with the caption "All went well."

Adam Gottschalk Adam Gottschalk/Instagram

Although promising to share the baby's stats in his caption, Gottschalk did not yet reveal whether the infant is a boy or girl, nor any other details.

Gates, on her Instagram Stories, marveled that she has the same birthday as her second child.

"It just hit me," she wrote. "32 years ago my mom was headed to the hospital with me." She added that it is "super special" to share the day with her baby.

The Bachelor in Paradise stars, who are already parents to son Gates, first announced they were having another baby in January.

“Baby #2 due in July!” the couple wrote on Instagram. “Any tips on two under 2? Pray for us!… especially Adam.”

Raven also shared video footage of the moment she told her husband a second baby was on the way. “Adam is in denial, I am in shock and Gates thinks it’s hilarious,” she wrote on Instagram. “Two under 2! I think we’re ready…. Kinda?”

What is clear is Adam and Raven’s love for one another after meeting on season four of ABC’s hit reality show Bachelor in Paradise in 2017. Instead of getting engaged on the show, the pair chose to date for close to two years before Adam got down on one knee and proposed.

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk https://www.instagram.com/p/CkVxegTO45H/ Instagram/Adam Gottschalk

"The ring is not Neil Lane or Bachelor related,” Adam told E! News after the proposal in Dallas, Texas. “We are pretty sure that we are the only couple from the franchise who got together and did the engagement on our own."

The strategy may have paid off.

In April, the couple celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary and professed their love for each other online.

“Two years and forever to go,” Raven shared on Instagram. “I love being Mrs Gottschalk.”

Adam added, “Happy anniversary my love. Cheers to 2 years and counting. Love our life together and growing family.”