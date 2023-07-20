Babysitter Arrested After 10-Month-Old Girl Dies in Hot Car That Reached 133 Degrees - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Babysitter Arrested After 10-Month-Old Girl Dies in Hot Car That Reached 133 Degrees

The baby had an internal temperature of 110 degrees

Published |Updated
Scott McDonald
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A Florida woman who’s accused of leaving a 10-month-old child inside of a brutally hot car has been arrested on a charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child resulting in death.

A police report states that ​​Rhonda Jewell left the baby unattended in the vehicle for “at least 5 hours” with outside temperatures at 98 degrees and the car reaching an internal temperature of 133 degrees, according to KRDO.

The report states that Jewell was babysitting four children, including the infant. She picked up the baby from her parents’ home and drove to a residence where she was to take care of her and the other children.

Jewell reportedly thought the baby was asleep when they arrived at the home and told investigators she went inside, began to interact with the other children and “completely” forgot about the infant.

Read More
Rhonda Jewell
Rhonda JewellBaker County Sheriff's Office

“It wasn’t until the decedent’s mother arrived at the address to pick up her child, that the decedent’s mother found her to still be strapped in a car seat inside the hot vehicle,” the report stated.

The report states that the car had reached an internal temperature of 133 degrees.

The child was later pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the report.

An investigator examined the child and found its skin to “still be very hot to the touch.”

The baby’s internal temperature was 110 degrees, which “is (the) highest temperature the thermometer could read.”

Jewell was arrested and taken to the Baker County Detention Center Thursday. 

According to the report, she does not yet have an attorney.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.