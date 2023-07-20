Babysitter Arrested After 10-Month-Old Girl Dies in Hot Car That Reached 133 Degrees
The baby had an internal temperature of 110 degrees
A Florida woman who’s accused of leaving a 10-month-old child inside of a brutally hot car has been arrested on a charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child resulting in death.
A police report states that Rhonda Jewell left the baby unattended in the vehicle for “at least 5 hours” with outside temperatures at 98 degrees and the car reaching an internal temperature of 133 degrees, according to KRDO.
The report states that Jewell was babysitting four children, including the infant. She picked up the baby from her parents’ home and drove to a residence where she was to take care of her and the other children.
Jewell reportedly thought the baby was asleep when they arrived at the home and told investigators she went inside, began to interact with the other children and “completely” forgot about the infant.
- 10-Month-Old Dies in Hot Car in Florida After She Apparently Was Left Behind Accidentally
- Toddler Dies in Hot Car After Grandma Forgets Daycare Drop-Off
- Florida Toddler Killed in Hot Car After Party Marks Fifth in State This Year
- Police Dog Kantor Dies After Being Left in Hot Cop Car
- Toddler Left In Hot Florida Car for 14 Hours Died With 107 Temperature
“It wasn’t until the decedent’s mother arrived at the address to pick up her child, that the decedent’s mother found her to still be strapped in a car seat inside the hot vehicle,” the report stated.
The report states that the car had reached an internal temperature of 133 degrees.
The child was later pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the report.
An investigator examined the child and found its skin to “still be very hot to the touch.”
The baby’s internal temperature was 110 degrees, which “is (the) highest temperature the thermometer could read.”
Jewell was arrested and taken to the Baker County Detention Center Thursday.
According to the report, she does not yet have an attorney.
