Baby Survives Crash That Killed Mom, Canada Olympic Figure Skater Alexandra Paul

Canadian Olympic figure skater Alexandra Paul has tragically died at the age of 31 in a multi-car crash that was survived by her baby son who was with her at the time.

The Olympics organization announced Paul’s death on Saturday, quoting 2014 Olympic Ice Dancing Champion Meryl Davis in its release who said Paul “had a grace about her that extended far beyond the ice” — and that “she always exuded such kindness and warmth.”

Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam compete in the Short Dance Program in the 2016 Skate Canada International in Mississauga, Canada. Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Paul died while waiting in a line of traffic caused by road construction on Tuesday Melancthon Township, a rural area of Ontario.

An “out-of-control” semi truck slammed into her car after failing to slow down. That truck also hit multiple other vehicles, according to Ontario police.

Paul was pronounced dead at the scene. Her baby boy, Charlie, survived and was rushed to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Olympics statement.

Skate Canada mourned Paul’s death in a release that also celebrated her life and achievements.

"During her illustrious career, Alexandra and partner Mitchell Islam won multiple international medals, claimed three Canadian Championship medals and competed at the 2014 Olympic Winter Games," Skate Canada said.

"Her commitment to excellence was matched only by her warmth and kindness, which endeared her to fellow athletes, coaches, and fans alike."

Paul’s partnership with her skating partner Mitchell Islam extended beyond the ice as the two were wed in 2021 and welcomed their son last year.

Islam's father, David, shared the sad news in a statement, saying the "tragedy that befell the Paul and Islam families on Tuesday afternoon is unfathomable."

He said his son would "need time and space to deal with the loss of his perfect partner and mother to Charles."

Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam compete in the short dance program at the US International Figure Skating Classic in Salt Lake City in 2016. Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

Supporters have established a GoFundMe page for "baby Charlie." The site was seeking $40,000, and had raised nearly $200,000 by late Saturday.

"Amidst this heart-wrenching situation, Mitch Islam finds himself confronted with the daunting reality of raising Charlie as a widowed father," the site noted. "We see this fund as a means to contribute to Charlie's future and offer Mitch the essential support to weather this storm."