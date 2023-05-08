The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Baby-Saving Hero Lands Job at Applebee’s After Years of Homelessness

    Ron Nessman says he 'can hardly wait' to begin working.

    Published |Updated
    Blake Harper
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.

    Ron Nessman, who captured the internet's attention after saving a baby in a runaway stroller, has been hired as a dishwasher at a local Applebee's. Nessman told NBCLA that his first day was last Friday and expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to work. "I'll earn everything I get, so with that in mind, I appreciate the opportunity Applebee's has given me. It's really cool," he said.

    Emily Canady, the General Manager at the San Bernardino Applebee's, emphasized that Nessman's heroics did not influence their decision to hire him. "He's a great guy and he was a great candidate. He'll definitely fit with us here in Team Victorville at Applebee's," Canady stated.

    A video of Nessman stopping a stroller carrying a baby from entering traffic went viral last week. He was at the scene because of a job interview he had at Applebee's.

    Read More

    Before his courageous act, Nessman had experienced eight years of homelessness and was living with his sister for three months. He struggled with depression, which worsened after the death of his girlfriend. Living with his sister, he said, allowed him to reassess his priorities and work towards getting his life back on track.

    "I decided to get right," Nessman explained. "If you want something different in your life, you do something different, and that's where I am today. I thank my sister for helping me out. She's always been there for me."

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.