Baby-Saving Hero Lands Job at Applebee’s After Years of Homelessness

Ron Nessman, who captured the internet's attention after saving a baby in a runaway stroller, has been hired as a dishwasher at a local Applebee's. Nessman told NBCLA that his first day was last Friday and expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to work. "I'll earn everything I get, so with that in mind, I appreciate the opportunity Applebee's has given me. It's really cool," he said.

Emily Canady, the General Manager at the San Bernardino Applebee's, emphasized that Nessman's heroics did not influence their decision to hire him. "He's a great guy and he was a great candidate. He'll definitely fit with us here in Team Victorville at Applebee's," Canady stated.

A video of Nessman stopping a stroller carrying a baby from entering traffic went viral last week. He was at the scene because of a job interview he had at Applebee's.

Before his courageous act, Nessman had experienced eight years of homelessness and was living with his sister for three months. He struggled with depression, which worsened after the death of his girlfriend. Living with his sister, he said, allowed him to reassess his priorities and work towards getting his life back on track.

"I decided to get right," Nessman explained. "If you want something different in your life, you do something different, and that's where I am today. I thank my sister for helping me out. She's always been there for me."