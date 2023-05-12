Baby Gorilla Bruno Is Helped to Feet by Mom in Tender Video

A sweet video from the Fort Worth Zoo in Texas offered a little trip down memory lane to show baby gorilla Bruno as his mom, Gracie, helped him to his feet in a startling, human-like moment.
The video was taken early this year, just over two months after Bruno's birth.
- Endangered Orangutan Baby Born at Missouri Zoo — Just in Time for Mother’s Day
- British Zoo Experiences ‘Baby Boom’ of Endangered Species
- Kidnapped Baby Rescued After Stranger Steals Car With Infant in Back Seat
- Endangered Red Wolf Puppies Born at North Carolina Zoo
- Jessie J Welcomes First Baby, Says Her ‘Whole Life Changed’
He clearly needs no help standing up now — or climbing, "kissing" and hamming it up for cameras, as demonstrated by the zoo's latest tweets.
Bruno, who weighed in at a respectable 5 pounds at birth late last year, is only the second-ever Western lowland gorilla born at the zoo.
He's turning into a huge crowd pleaser. Other popular stars are young male giraffes Sherlock and Watson, who were also born last year.
The Forth Worth Zoo is one of only 65 zoological facilities in the world that have been certified by the American Humane Association.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews
- NAACP Issues Travel Advisory for ‘Openly Hostile’ FloridaNews
- Here’s Everything to Know About Minnesota’s Imminent Marijuana LegalizationNews