Baby Gorilla Bruno Is Helped to Feet by Mom in Tender Video

A sweet video from the Fort Worth Zoo in Texas offered a little trip down memory lane to show baby gorilla Bruno as his mom, Gracie, helped him to his feet in a startling, human-like moment.

The video was taken early this year, just over two months after Bruno's birth.

He clearly needs no help standing up now — or climbing, "kissing" and hamming it up for cameras, as demonstrated by the zoo's latest tweets.

Bruno, who weighed in at a respectable 5 pounds at birth late last year, is only the second-ever Western lowland gorilla born at the zoo.

He's turning into a huge crowd pleaser. Other popular stars are young male giraffes Sherlock and Watson, who were also born last year.

The Forth Worth Zoo is one of only 65 zoological facilities in the world that have been certified by the American Humane Association.